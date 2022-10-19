ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate one of Kadyrov’s thugs Muradov, - blogger. VIDEO

During an invasion of Ukraine, one of Kadyrov’s notorious thugs Asluddi Muradov was eliminated.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was mentioned in tweet of AFU officer and blogger Anatolyi Stefan.

He noted: "One of Kadyrov-Don's famous thugs has demobilized. Although he is not the only one".

