Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate one of Kadyrov’s thugs Muradov, - blogger. VIDEO
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
During an invasion of Ukraine, one of Kadyrov’s notorious thugs Asluddi Muradov was eliminated.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was mentioned in tweet of AFU officer and blogger Anatolyi Stefan.
He noted: "One of Kadyrov-Don's famous thugs has demobilized. Although he is not the only one".
One of Kadyrov-Don's famous thugs has demobilized. Although he is not the only one.— Anatolyi Stefan (Stirlitz) (@Shtirlitz53) October 19, 2022
Telegram - https://t.co/GLExONeBFU pic.twitter.com/qLCXIbcOki
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...