In southern direction, AFU destroyed 43 occupiers, hit deployment points of three Russian air defense systems, - OC "South"

Ukrainian aviation made six strikes on the "Buk-2M", "TOR", and "Pantsir" air defense missile deployment points in southern Ukraine.

A pair of Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters attacked the area of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment near Liubomyrivka.

Enemy losses:

  • 43 military personnel;
  • 6 tanks;
  • 9 units of armored vehicles;
  • 2 howitzers of 152 calibers;
  • command and staff car;
  • enemy reconnaissance drone;
  • two ammunition depots in the Beryslav district.

The missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces completed more than 440 fire missions during the day.

