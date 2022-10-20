In southern direction, AFU destroyed 43 occupiers, hit deployment points of three Russian air defense systems, - OC "South"
Ukrainian aviation made six strikes on the "Buk-2M", "TOR", and "Pantsir" air defense missile deployment points in southern Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".
A pair of Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters attacked the area of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment near Liubomyrivka.
Enemy losses:
- 43 military personnel;
- 6 tanks;
- 9 units of armored vehicles;
- 2 howitzers of 152 calibers;
- command and staff car;
- enemy reconnaissance drone;
- two ammunition depots in the Beryslav district.
The missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces completed more than 440 fire missions during the day.
