ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12009 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
10 296 14
Russian Army (5974) war (19689) Armed Forces HQ (2627) elimination (2450) arms (722) losses (1693)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 66,650 people, 243 helicopters, 2,567 tanks, 1,646 artillery systems, 5,255 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 20, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 66,650.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 20/10 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 66,650 (+370) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 2567 (+13) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5255 (+20) units,
  • artillery systems - 1646 (+9) units,
  • MLRS - 372 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 189 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 269 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 243 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1311 (+25),
  • cruise missiles - 329 (+6),
  • ships/boats - 16 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4005 (+6) units,
  • special equipment - 147 (+1).

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 43 occupiers, hit deployment points of three Russian air defense systems, - OC "South"

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 66,650 people, 243 helicopters, 2,567 tanks, 1,646 artillery systems, 5,255 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 