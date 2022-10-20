Russian soldiers and their henchmen began to flee from Enerhodar. They take loot with them - Energoatom

In the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, looted property began to be removed from the compact residences of the Russian military and the occupying "administration" of the city.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Energoatom.

"Yes, a mass robbery of the "Skifsky" hotel was recorded. The robbers took everything they could from there and packed it into buses and trucks: TVs, refrigerators, furniture, kettles, and other household items. This kind of evacuation with looting, or in fact looting allowed by another decree of Putin under the cover of the "martial law" imposed by him on the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia," the message reads.

