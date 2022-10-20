More than 8,700 Ukrainian children were forcibly deported to Russian Federation, - Children’s Rights Commissioner Gerasimchuk

Daria Gerasymchuk, the representative of the President of Ukraine on child rights and child rehabilitation, told how many Ukrainian children were forcibly deported to Russia.

She said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"To date, we have data on 8,709 children. These are children who, according to the statements of parents, acquaintances, and relatives, were recognized as forcibly deported or displaced," said Gerasimchuk.

According to her, Ukrainian children are being resettled throughout the territory of Russia to make it as difficult as possible to find them.

"Some children are placed in health care institutions, some in children's institutions. They are dispersed as much as possible throughout the territory of the Russian Federation, so it is more difficult for us to find them.

They send as far as possible from Ukraine, and this is a fact. They are trying to erase any belonging of the child to her native country, they are trying to erase her identity," Gerasimchuk added.

