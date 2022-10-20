Our air defense and missile defense systems works effectively thanks to professionalism of soldiers and help of partners, - Zaluzhny

Our air defense and missile defense system works effectively thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military assistance from partners.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

