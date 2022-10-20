ENG
Our air defense and missile defense systems works effectively thanks to professionalism of soldiers and help of partners, - Zaluzhny

Our air defense and missile defense system works effectively thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military assistance from partners.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Our air defense and missile defense system works effectively thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military assistance from partners. We keep calm and faith in the Armed Forces!" he said.

