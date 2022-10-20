Occupiers leave right bank of Kherson region on ferries, - Mass media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The occupiers are moving military equipment and personnel from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region. Since the beginning of October, the cargo ferry has already made several such trips, transporting military personnel and military equipment across the Dnipro from the area of Kozatske village to Nova Kakhovka.

This is evidenced by satellite images, as well as videos published by the occupiers themselves, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

As part of the joint material of "Schemes" and the Russian service of Radio Liberty, journalists found on social networks the profile of a soldier named Makar Teplinsky, a native of the Luhansk region, who is fighting on the side of Russia.

Since the beginning of October, the man has been recording on photos and videos and publishing the movement of Russian servicemen and military equipment from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnieper - to the occupied territory of Ukraine in the area of the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. Judging by Planet Labs satellite photos, in early October, the Russian military stopped sending equipment to the "dangerous" right bank near the village of Kozatske: since then, the ferry leaves there empty but returns to Novaya Kakhovka fully loaded.

On October 10, he published a photo taken on a ferry with military trucks on his profile on the VKontakte social network.

Later, he also published a video in which he filmed himself sailing on this ferry together with military equipment. "We are sailing!" he says. "Who are you showing this to?" another serviceman asks Teplinskyi.

Journalists managed to find out that the video was shot near the right bank of the Dnieper near the village of Kozatske. At this time, a ferry with military equipment was moving along the channel through Kozatsky Island in the direction of Nova Kakhovka.





"This ferry crossing is used by the occupiers for military logistical purposes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly struck it. One of the strikes, as can be seen on the Sentinel-2 satellite image, took place on September 23: the picture shows smoke in the area of the quay in Nova Kakhovka." - the material says

Since July 27, the missile strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antoniv bridge - the main artery connecting the two banks of the Dnieper in the Kherson region - have sharply complicated the position of the Russian army in this region. After that, the Russian military began to regularly use ferry crossings and establish pontoon bridges.

According to the investigation, the removal of military equipment to Novaya Kakhovka really intensified in October. For example, here is a recorded flight from October 5.

On October 8 satellite images, the ferry is again empty towards Kozatsky. One of these "evacuation" flights was probably captured on video by Makar Teplinski, which he published a few days later.

Makar Teplinsky himself later published a video already from Novaya Kakhovka, where his unit was located. For example, the video "The birthday of a friend of the Airborne Forces", according to the Schemes, it was shot in the restaurant "Nefertiti" in Nova Kakhovka.

Using the facial recognition service, the journalists identified three more occupiers who appeared in the photos and videos published by Teplinski.

This is Rubik Mkrtychev, a resident of the Krasnodar Territory, and two more natives of the occupied Crimea, Dmytro Chumak and Ihor Kolmakov. Neither Teplynska himself nor the specified three servicemen responded to the journalists' messages.

