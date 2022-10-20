Last day, Russian military killed 9 civilians, another 23 were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the data of the regional military administrations, 19 civilians were killed and 23 more were injured in Ukraine during October 19 as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this.

"The Donetsk region - 13 dead (including 12 killed earlier), 5 wounded. Zaporizhzhia region - 3 dead, 8 wounded. Kharkiv region - 2 dead (employees of the State Emergency Service on a mine), 5 wounded (including 4 employees of the State Emergency Service on a mine). Kherson region - 1 dead, 1 wounded. Chernihiv region - 4 wounded," the message says.

