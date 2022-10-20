ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12151 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
7 719 16
Luhansk region (1185) Svatove (23) Haidai_ (327)

Heavy fighting continues on front line in direction of Kreminna and Svatovo, - Haidai

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

гайдай

There are heavy battles near Svatovoy and Kreminna. Constant shelling of liberated Ukrainian villages continues. The situation remains extremely tense.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

"The Russians believe that they will be able to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive by mining the territories. They also continue to build a defense line using reinforced concrete structures. Both methods will not prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from returning the Luhansk region to us," Haidai said.

Watch more: Destruction of rashists’ column by HIMARS system in Luhansk region. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 