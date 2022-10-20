Heavy fighting continues on front line in direction of Kreminna and Svatovo, - Haidai

There are heavy battles near Svatovoy and Kreminna. Constant shelling of liberated Ukrainian villages continues. The situation remains extremely tense.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

"The Russians believe that they will be able to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive by mining the territories. They also continue to build a defense line using reinforced concrete structures. Both methods will not prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from returning the Luhansk region to us," Haidai said.

