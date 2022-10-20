Troops of Russian Federation in 10 days struck about 300 strikes on energy system of Ukraine, - Halushchenko

Terrorists have struck about 300 strikes on Ukraine’s power system since October 10.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

"From last Monday until today, there were about 300 strikes on the power system by both missiles, artillery and drones. Of course, we are preparing for possible dramatic damage to the power system, which will require much more time to restore," the minister said.

In such a case, according to Halushchenko, almost all state bodies will be involved and this "will be communicated to citizens so that they clearly know what to do in this or that situation."

He also noted that the government calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption.

"There is a drop in consumption and when it is not enough, we are forced to introduce forced restrictions. Therefore, it is very important that people save as much as possible. We would like electricity savings to be at the level of 20%. This would critically help our power system," he emphasized.