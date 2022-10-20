For war in Ukraine, Russia attracted more than eight thousand "Wagnerites", - Defense Intelligence

In the war against Ukraine, Russia involved more than 8,000 mercenaries of the private military company "Wagner", most of whom are former prisoners.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported this on Telegram.

"More than 8,000 mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC ("League") are involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Most of the units are currently located directly in the areas along the line of combat confrontation. The majority of the personnel of the assault units of the specified PMC are made up of mercenaries recruited from among the arrested," the message reads.

The task of the "Wagner" is to support a smaller group of experienced contractors. Former prisoners are the biggest losses in the personnel of the PMC.

"In order not to be under the threat of a "personnel famine", "Wagner" is urgently training several hundred additional mercenaries from among the prisoners to be sent to the war zone," added the intelligence.