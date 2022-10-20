Germany is ready to prepare five thousand soldiers of Armed Forces by spring, - Scholz

By the spring of 2023, Germany will train 5,000 armed forces soldiers at its training grounds.

This was announced by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz during a government statement in the Bundestag, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

"Germany wants to prepare a full-fledged Ukrainian brigade numbering up to 5,000 people by spring," he said.

The training will take place within the framework of the EU EUMAM Ukraine training mission, which the European Union countries agreed on on October 17. The program provides for the training of almost 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Operational training coordination headquarters are planned to be created in Germany, Poland and Belgium. In addition to these countries, training will take place on the territory of several other European states. Currently, it is known that the Czech Republic will provide its test sites.

