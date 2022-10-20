More than 200,000 people were mobilized in Russia, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The units of the Russian army, which have now arrived on the border territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus, are not trained.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to various data, the enemy has already mobilized more than 200,000. This is what he was able to do so far. Indeed, there are units that continue to be near the Russian Federation, there are units that are approaching the areas near Russia and Belarus, close to our border. We are monitoring this situation," he said.

At the same time, Gromov emphasized that the units that have now arrived on the border territory of the aggressor country and the Republic of Belarus are not trained.

"If training measures were carried out at the training grounds of the Russian Federation, then they were minimal. We understand that in the future, in particular, measures to coordinate these units will continue, or part of the mobilized units will be distributed to replenish the parts of the Russian Federation that have suffered losses," he added.

