Effectiveness of air defense of Ukraine is 64%, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The effectiveness of the air defense system of Ukraine is 64%, 81 missiles out of 126 used by Russia in Ukraine were destroyed.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The effectiveness of our air defense system remains at a fairly high level - 64%, and 81 missiles out of 126 used were destroyed," he said.

Gromov noted that in view of gaining experience and receiving new samples of portable anti-aircraft missile systems during the last week, the efficiency of the air defense system of Ukraine has increased significantly.

At the same time, he emphasized that since October 10, the Russian military has fired 154 missiles over Ukraine, which is almost 7 times more than in the first decade of the month. In the first decade, 21 rockets were launched.

