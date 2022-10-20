ENG
Zelensky on explosion on Crimean bridge: "We definitely did not order this"

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

The head of state said this in an interview with Canadian journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to CTV News.

"We certainly did not order this, as far as I know," the president said.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire. Russia also announced that they allegedly identified the "organizer of the terrorist attack" on the Crimean Bridge - they named the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and the service's employees. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense called such accusations "nonsense", as well as the activities of the Russian special services.

