Ukrainians have founded almost 10 thousand companies in Poland since February 24 - Polish Economic Institute

Ukrainians are actively opening businesses in Poland - since beginning of full scale war they have founded almost 10 thousand enterprises.

"The number of new companies founded by immigrants from Ukraine is growing, and it is a drastic increase. In January there were 188, and in September there were already 2273. The data for September is crucial because it shows that the trend continues. It can be assumed that if someone stayed in Poland until September, sent their children to school here, it is an important decision regarding the home," explains Katarzyna Dębkowska, Head of the Economic Forecasting Group at the Polish Economic Institute.

According to the Polish Economic Institute, Ukrainians registered 8.5% of companies in Poland in September, and their share for the year reached 5%. Almost every tenth company founded in the previous month was founded by citizens of Ukraine.

Since March 1, 9829 Ukrainian companies have opened, since the beginning of the year - 10207. 41% of these companies were founded by Ukrainian women.

Experts conclude that more and more Ukrainians plan to live in Poland for a long time. Ukrainians fit perfectly into sectors where there is a shortage of workers: construction, IT, logistics.

