Zelenskyi appeals to Europe to speed up supply of air defense systems to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on international partners to accelerate decisions on supplying Ukraine with air and missile defense systems to protect it from Russian terror.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he mentioned this in his address to the European Council.

"We must do everything possible to make it completely impossible for Russia to destroy our energy system with missiles and drones. We have already received a very effective IRIS-T system from Germany. I thank the Chancellor for this. This German system protects not only Ukrainian skies. It protects European stability by limiting Russian terror, which strikes our country and, in the long run, your countries. But we need more air defense and missile defense systems to create a truly reliable air shield," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyi said that some EU countries had already confirmed their participation in this work and urged them to "speed up" the implementation of decisions.

"I am now appealing to France, Italy, our other partners, not only in Europe but also in the United States of America. Not only to those who produce air and missile defense, but also to those who have the necessary systems. The more secure the Ukrainian sky is, the more stable life will be in the whole of Europe. We must ensure it," the President emphasized.

He explained that there was a new escalation in the Russian terror and it required new steps in response - fast and solidarity that would protect both Ukrainians and all Europeans.

Zelenskyi noted, in particular, that European gas storages are full, but Europe still faces a very serious challenge of the price crisis, which Russia has ignited and is fueling to provoke social tension in the EU countries. According to him, it is a calculated pressure of Russia on the family budget of every European family.

In addition, the President reminded that the attacks of Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones had destroyed more than a third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, so the Ukrainian party could not export electricity to Europe. In this regard, he also emphasized that Russia provokes a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to the EU.

