There is a risk of mobilization of Ukrainians to invaders’ army in Kherson region - OVA

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, the occupants may start forced mobilization. People who have received Russian passports are under the greatest threat. This information was shared by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Halyna Luhova in an interview with the NV portal, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Yes, this is a risk, this is a great danger. Realizing that there are cockroaches in the head, of course, we can expect anything. There have already been attempts in our region to take boys of military age to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. There were coercions, boys were being hidden, mothers and wives were crying. First of all, those people who received Russian passports are under threat. But then, as we know, Putin decided that all those who stayed in the occupied territory and did not officially receive a passport are citizens of the Russian Federation," Luhova said.

The Head of the OVA called the situation "very ambiguous". She advised all the guys who stayed in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region to "save their lives" and hide somewhere.