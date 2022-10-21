In southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 28 Russians, observation point and two warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"

The AFU destroyed a checkpoint of the occupiers and two warehouses with ammunition in the south of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

In the South Buh direction, the enemy follows the tactics of active defense and counter-battery resistance.

During the combat day, the Defense Forces used aviation 7 times: they hit enemy air defense positions, accumulation of equipment, and ammunition warehouses.

Rocket and artillery units performed approximately 110 fire missions.

Losses of the enemy: 28 soldiers, 2 self-propelled artillery systems of the "Msta-S" type, a mortar, an infantry fighting vehicle, a tank. 2 BMPs, the rest of the vehicles were damaged.

In the stormy Black Sea, 7 enemy ships are maneuvering, of which 4 are large amphibious ships and 1 missile carrier, which can carry 8 Kalibr-type cruise missiles on board.

Watch more: Fighters of 59th SMIB destroyed three enemy tanks. VIDEO