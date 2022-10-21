Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 5 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Opytne, Bakhmut, Pobeda, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

Thus, the two hundred and fortieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. At the same time, he does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 3 missiles and 24 air strikes, carried out more than 30 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

Areas of more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. Among them are Mykolaiv; Nova Kamianka and Mala Seideminukha in the Kherson region and Gatishche in the Kharkiv region.

The invaders used cruise and anti-aircraft-guided missiles for their crimes. In addition, the enemy launched more than 20 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions, the situation remains unchanged.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery, in the areas of Starytsa, Krasne, and Khatne settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Zarichne, Nove, Pershotravneve Stelmakhivka, Terny, and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Zelenopillia, Spirne, Ivanhrad, and Yakovlivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Vodyane, Mar'inka, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske, and Semenivka settlements.

On the Novopavlivskyi and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy carried out shelling in the areas of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Dorozhnianka, Neskuchne, Novodanilivka, and Stepova.

Up to 20 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Buh direction. To conduct aerial reconnaissance, the occupiers made more than 20 sorties of UAVs of various types.

According to the available information, up to 2,000 people from among the Russian mobilized people arrived in the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region to replenish losses and strengthen units on the contact line. At the same time, the occupation authorities issued an order to prepare evacuation for the so-called "banking institutions", and prepared evacuation lists of imported Russian medical workers and teachers. Humanitarian facilities in Kherson stop working.

According to detailed information, more than 30 wounded people arrived at the hospital in the town of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, at the same time after the fire damage caused by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 5 strikes. It was confirmed that 3 strongholds and areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment and 2 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Air defense units shot down 15 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Soldiers of the missile troops and artillery struck 4 control points, 7 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot, an air defense device, a bridge, and a pontoon crossing of the enemy.