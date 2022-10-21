Occupiers are retreating from Kherson, preparing to blow up Kakhovka HPP dam, - ISW

Russia probably continues to prepare an operation under a "foreign flag" regarding the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam, for which it intends to blame Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian troops appear to be beginning to remove equipment and machinery from the west bank of the Dnieper in anticipation of an upcoming offensive by the Ukrainian army.

Experts cite messages from Kherson Telegram channels about the looting and removal of property and equipment from the city's fire station and also refer to satellite images that show cargo ferries transporting significant amounts of equipment and other cargo from the right bank of the Dnipro to the left and returning empty.

It seems that the Russian army learned a lesson from the panic retreat near Kharkiv, as a result of which a considerable amount of combat equipment, weapons, and ammunition was left to the Ukrainians, analysts conclude.

