With troops in Belarus, Russian Federation may try to pull AFU from south or Donbas, - White House

Russia and Belarus may build up troops on the border with Ukraine to see if this will help draw Ukrainian forces away from the south or Donbas.

John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council at the White House, said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The US saw an agreement between the Russian Federation and Belarus to deploy more troops and create something similar to territorial defense, Kirby said. But it remains to be seen whether this is a serious strategic move on the part of Belarus to intervene in Ukraine.

"It could be an attempt to just see if they can divert the armed forces to that part of their border so they can't be used elsewhere in the Donbas or the south, and that could be a tactic here," Kirby said.

So far, the US has seen no signs that Belarus is ready to directly invade Ukraine and fight, says a White House official. But Washington will monitor the situation as closely as it can.

Kirby also emphasized that Belarus served as a base for Russian troops for eight months.

"Belarus certainly provided material, moral and tangible support to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," he added.