News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region in day. Bodies of 9 civilians killed during occupation were found. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 20, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region. Law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 9 civilians killed during the occupation.

As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"On October 20, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 9 civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation: 7 in Novoselivka and 2 in Lyman.

1 more person was injured yesterday," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Donetska region (3606) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
