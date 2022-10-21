Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region in day. Bodies of 9 civilians killed during occupation were found. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 20, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region. Law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 9 civilians killed during the occupation.

As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"On October 20, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 9 civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation: 7 in Novoselivka and 2 in Lyman.

1 more person was injured yesterday," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

