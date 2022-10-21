Series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv, there are "arrivals" at one of enterprises

In the morning of October 21, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, after the announcement of an air alert, explosions rang out.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"There is a series of explosions in Kharkiv. Be very careful... "Arrivals" at one of Kharkiv's enterprises. Previously, an administrative and industrial building located on the territory was hit. There is destruction. Their extent and whether there are casualties as a result of enemy shelling is established by the State Emergency Service," - wrote Terekhov.

