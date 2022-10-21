429 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 817 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of October 21, 2022, more than 1,246 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 429 children died and more than 817 were injured.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 417, Kharkiv region - 259, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhzhia region - 69, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 57, Dnipropetrovsk region - 31," the report says.

Thus, it became known that as a result of enemy shelling on March 15, the village of A 5-year-old boy died in July in the Kharkiv region.

2,663 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 326 of them were completely destroyed.

