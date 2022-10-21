Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 66,750 people, 243 helicopters, 2,573 tanks, 1,648 artillery systems, 5,258 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 21, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 66,750 people.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 21/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 66,750 (+100) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2573 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5258 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 1648 (+2) units,

MLRS - 372 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 189 (+0) units,

aircraft - 269 (+0) units,

helicopters - 243 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1325 (+14),

cruise missiles - 329 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4006 (+1) units,

special equipment - 147 (+0).

