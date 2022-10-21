Franchetti, participant in occupation of Crimea, was released from prison in Czech Republic

A court in Prague acquitted Russian citizen Oleksandr Franchetti of charges related to the forcible detention of at least 11 pro-Ukrainian citizens during the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to prosecutor Marek Boldak, Franchetti was acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence. It is reported that the man was also released from behind bars.

The prosecutor appealed the court's decision.

At the same time, Franchetti was not charged with creating an organized criminal group to commit a terrorist attack. For this, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Also remind that Franchetti was detained at the Prague airport in September 2021 on an international arrest warrant.

According to the "Myrotvorets" website, in 2014 he came to Crimea, joined the illegal armed formation "Sevastopol Self-Defense", and organized the "Northern Wind" reconnaissance group. In Russia, Franchetti was awarded the medal "For the return of Crimea".