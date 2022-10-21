Occupiers shelled Kharkiv with rockets for second time today, 3 people were injured

As a result of a repeated rocket attack on the Kharkiv district of Kyiv, 3 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of a repeated rocket attack on the Kharkiv district of Kyiv, 3 people were injured.

The condition of the victims is medium and light, there is no threat to life," the report said.

Synehubov urged residents not to ignore alarm signals.

