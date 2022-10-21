Occupiers shelled Kharkiv with rockets for second time today, 3 people were injured
As a result of a repeated rocket attack on the Kharkiv district of Kyiv, 3 people were injured.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The condition of the victims is medium and light, there is no threat to life," the report said.
Synehubov urged residents not to ignore alarm signals.
