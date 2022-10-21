ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Occupiers shelled Kharkiv with rockets for second time today, 3 people were injured

As a result of a repeated rocket attack on the Kharkiv district of Kyiv, 3 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of a repeated rocket attack on the Kharkiv district of Kyiv, 3 people were injured.

The condition of the victims is medium and light, there is no threat to life," the report said.

Synehubov urged residents not to ignore alarm signals.

Read more: Last day, as result of shelling in Kharkiv region, one person was killed and four others were injured, including 16-year-old boy

