Turkey has made it more difficult for Russians to issue bank cards

Banks in Turkey began to impose additional requirements on Russians when issuing cards.

Russian mass media write about it, Censor.NET reports.

The new requirements apply to Russians who arrived after the announcement of mobilization in the Russian Federation.

One of the Russians, who also faced the problem, told the publication that he went to around 15 branches of different banks before opening an account in one of them. According to him, the banks demanded a work permit in Turkey, a large deposit of $5,000, or a $100 fee. Some banks stated that they do not work with foreigners.

This information was confirmed by several intermediaries between banks and clients who help Russians open cards for $150-200.

"After the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, the number of Russians who come to Turkey and try to open a card has increased several times. Due to fatigue, not all bank employees want to serve Russians," said an unnamed bank intermediary.

Read more: Russian bank started working in occupied Melitopol: it accepts money but does not issue it

Another banking intermediary said that bank employees could not cope with the September influx of Russians wanting to open an account and were creating additional barriers to reduce the flow of people.