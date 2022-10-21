From October 10 to 21, Russia damaged over 400 infrastructure facilities in 16 regions of Ukraine, - Shmyhal

Dozens of energy facilities are among the damaged infrastructure facilities. In addition, cyber-attacks are carried out on energy facilities. The goal of the Russians is to leave Ukraine without water, light, and without heat.

As Censor.NET informs, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on October 21. However, according to him, the situation in the energy sector remains under control.

"The Russian army has identified our energy sector as one of the key targets of its attacks. Attacks on the generation that is, facilities that produce electricity. Attacks on electricity distribution systems, that is, power transmission lines, thanks to each of us having light at home... Parallel to this, Ukrainian energy facilities are under constant cyber attacks," Shmyhal said.

He noted that Russian propagandists and officials do not even hide that the goal of these attacks is to leave Ukrainians without the most critical housing and communal services.

"Although the energy infrastructure has been hit for more than a week, the situation remains difficult but under control," the prime minister emphasized.

In particular, the number of repair crews has been increased, and additional equipment is being purchased. Aid is also received from international partners - monetary (for example, $55 million for repairs from the USA) and material and technical (generators, transformer equipment, wires, insulators for power lines from Belgium, Poland, Germany, Italy, and other countries . ).

Almost all territories controlled by Ukraine are provided with electricity. Currently, 99% of settlements without electricity permanently are either occupied territories or colonies near the combat zone, where it is impossible to carry out repairs.

However, the terror will continue, and the head of government is confident. "This applies not only to the power system but also to water supply and heat supply facilities. Interruptions are possible, so everyone should be ready. Stock up on technical and drinking water. Have warm things. Batteries, flashlights, power banks. All this is needed under these conditions." Shmyhal warned.