Further steps on de-occupation of Ukrainian territories were coordinated, - Zelenskyi held a meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff

On Friday, October 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a regular meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by President of Ukraine press office.

The statement reads: "Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported on the operational situation on the main front lines, as well as on the main places of enemy forces and means accumulation and its probable actions in the nearest period. Further steps on the protection and de-occupation of Ukrainian territories were coordinated.

Separately, the participants of the meeting focused on the measures to organize an effective system of air defense of Ukraine and cover strategically important objects.

The issues of restoration of armaments, military equipment and air defense facilities taking into account the needs of the defense forces were discussed.

Read more: Russian terrorists mined dams and units of Kakhovka HPP, - Zelenskyi

In addition, the issue of supplying the army with ammunition and its distribution among the troops was considered at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Commander of the AFU Land Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the AFU Air Forces Mykola Oleshchuk and commanders of operational directions.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the rate: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, heads of security agencies and law enforcement agencies."

Read more: Zelensky approved sanctions against more than 3,600 individuals and legal entities of Russian Federation, including Putin’s daughter and Abramovich