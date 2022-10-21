Moravetskyi to Kremlin: West has enough money to support Ukraine

EU, as well as US, should allocate needed funds for Ukraine’s normal functioning, and Kremlin should understand that West will have means to support it.

This was stated by the Head of the Polish Government Mateusz Morawiecki after the two-day summit of the European Council in Brussels, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"The Kremlin should know that just as the United States declared another multi-billion dollar financial assistance to Ukraine for the next year, the European Union will also help, and this money will be enough for the functioning of the Ukrainian state," Morawiecki said.

The Head of the Polish Government stressed that he sees a significant role of Poland in the process of disbursement of European funds to Ukraine, as the European Commission is trying to provide Kyiv with funds, but there must be an agreement of all EU countries on the mechanism of these payments.

Watch more: Russia deliberately delays ships carrying Ukrainian grain, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Morawiecki noted that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had also listened to the arguments of Poland regarding the financial assistance to Ukraine.

He noted that there should be no problems with the allocation of financial assistance by Brussels to our country.