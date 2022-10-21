At some point, Ukraine and Russia will have to start negotiations, - Macron

France will continue diplomatic relations with both Russia and Ukraine, hoping to bring both sides closer to a compromise.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Hordon.

According to Macron, neither France nor any other country has the right to decide when Ukraine will start peace talks with Moscow.

"We cannot decide for Ukraine when it should start negotiations with Russia, we must maintain a dialogue with each of the parties. This must be done because at some point they will have to sit down at the negotiating table," the French president said.

Macron added that although France is not a party to the conflict in the war, it will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion.

"We support the Ukrainian resistance, we impose sanctions against Russia, we talk to the Ukrainian authorities and the Russian authorities so that when the conditions acceptable to the Ukrainians are met on the ground, we can build peace," he explained.

