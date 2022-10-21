Poland pulls up military equipment to its border with Belarus. VIDEO
Redeployment of military equipment towards Belarusian border was noticed in Poland.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the journalist Andryi Tsapliyenko.
"Poland suddenly pulls up military equipment to its border with Belarus," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password