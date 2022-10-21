ENG
Poland pulls up military equipment to its border with Belarus. VIDEO

Redeployment of military equipment towards Belarusian border was noticed in Poland.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the journalist Andryi Tsapliyenko.

"Poland suddenly pulls up military equipment to its border with Belarus," he said.

