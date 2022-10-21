Russian occupants shelled Sumy region 6 times on October 21, no casualties - OVA

On Friday, October 21, occupants fired six times at Krasnopilska and Khotynska hromadas in Sumy region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of the Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Krasnopilska hromada: two mortar attacks, 15 and 10 hits in total. No destructions and casualties. Khotynska hromada: small arms fire was opened twice and there were two mortar attacks, 9 and 16 mines," Zhyvytskyi wrote.

There were no casualties and destructions in all cases.

