When we support Ukraine, we support entire Europe. Otherwise, Putin will go further, - Biden

US President Joe Biden emphasized that if we do not help Ukraine, Putin will go further.

Biden noted: "When we support Ukraine, we support all of Europe. We support NATO. Do you think that Putin wants to deal with Ukraine and that will be the end? No, it's absolutely not."

