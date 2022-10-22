In southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 17 Russians, three warehouses with ammunition, hit positions of air defense systems, - OC "South"

In the south, the Ukrainian military attacked enemy positions from the sky and the ground, in particular in the Beryslav, Bashtanka, and Kakhovka districts.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"The enemy used a kamikaze drone of the "Shahed-136" type - on Shevchenkivka and launched a missile strike with the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system - on Novovoskresensk in the recently liberated settlements of the Beryslav district on the right bank of the Dnipro. There were no casualties," the message says.

The enemy attacked Nova Kamianka and Trifonivka three times with helicopters, made 5 more helicopter strikes on the positions of the AFU, and used attack aircraft twice, one of the attack aircraft was hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile unit.

Anti-aircraft guns also shot down an enemy reconnaissance drone of the "Orlan-10" type.

The Ukrainian aviation carried out 10 strikes against the accumulation of enemy equipment and strongholds in the Berislav and Bashtanka districts, against the positions of the enemy's air defense systems - also in Kakhovka.

Missile and artillery units performed 220 fire missions, as a result of which the following losses of the enemy are known: 17 invaders, a rocket salvo fire system "Hrad", a tank, a mortar, 3 units of armored vehicles, and 3 ammunition warehouses in the Berislav district.

In addition, another 6 armored enemy vehicles and 2 mortars were damaged. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.

