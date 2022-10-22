Russian occupiers will almost certainly accuse Ukraine of undermining Kakhovka HPP dam, - ISW

The Russian occupiers will try to blow up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and blame Ukraine for the blow-up.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The withdrawal of Russian troops from the western part of the Kherson region has begun. Russian forces likely intend to continue their withdrawal over the next few weeks but may face difficulties withdrawing troops if Ukrainian forces decide to attack.

Russian officials remain tight-lipped about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the withdrawal of troops from Kherson and likely continue to prepare the information space for the collapse that ISW previously predicted.

Russian troops will probably try to blow up the Kakhovka HPP dam to cover their retreat and prevent Ukrainian troops from pursuing them deep into the Kherson region.

According to the institute, the occupiers will almost certainly accuse Ukraine of undermining the dam. However, Ukraine has no material interest in detonating it, which could flood 80 Ukrainian cities and force the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as damage the already problematic electricity supply in Ukraine.

Russia, however, has every reason to try to provide cover for its retreating forces. Any claims that Russian forces will not blow up the dam because of concerns about Crimea's water supply are absurd.

Analysts also say that Russian President Vladimir Putin is creating conditions for Russia to continue a protracted, high-intensity war in Ukraine, rather than a negotiated settlement or exit from it.

