UN Security Council: Nebenzia ran away from meeting so as not to hear Kislytsia’s speech

The Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Vasyl Nebenzia, said that he was leaving the UN Security Council meeting hall in order not to hear the speech of the Deputy Ambassador of Ukraine, Serhii Kislytsia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I regret that the Security Council still has to listen to this representative because all he has done in almost eight months of invasion is tell lie after lie. At every meeting. About every aspect of the aggressive war ordered by his master in February," Kyslytsia said.

Kislytsia, reacting to Nebenzia's escape, expressed hope that soon Russia will not be in the UN Security Council at all, where it illegally takes the USSR's place as a permanent member of this body.

At the same time, he quoted a Russian diplomat who assured that "the purpose of Russia's special military operation is not to occupy Ukraine or harm the local population" and that it "does not affect critically important civilian infrastructure."

Ukraine's ambassador told the members of the Security Council that as a result of targeted attacks by Russia, since February 24, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have recorded the damage or destruction of 51,412 objects of civilian infrastructure.

Since October 10, there have been almost 300 missile and drone attacks on energy facilities and other civil infrastructure in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Donetsk regions, Kyslytsia noted.

Almost 40% of Ukraine's energy facilities were damaged or destroyed, he added. According to him, power plants, central heating stations, transformers, oil storage facilities, distribution devices, overhead power lines, and other energy equipment throughout the country are under Russian fire almost every day.

Kyslytsia called these actions of the Kremlin regime terrorism, resulting from the resolution adopted in 2017 on the protection of critical infrastructure from terrorist attacks.

"This is an attempt to undermine our determination to fight. And Russia will fail in this attempt. The fear of inevitable failure dominates the minds of Putin and his henchmen," he said. "Every link of this regime is soaked in blood and riddled with crime."

Therefore, it is not surprising that Putin chose as the new commander of his army in Ukraine a person who had a criminal record and "is known for his bloodthirsty and criminal nature (Serhiy Surovikin. - Ed.)".

Kyslytsia also informed the members of the Security Council that Russian terrorists are deliberately preparing the ground for a large-scale disaster in the south of Ukraine by mining the dam and units of the Kakhovka HPP.

According to him, an explosion at the hydroelectric power plant could lead to the destruction of the water supply system of a large part of southern Ukraine, as well as leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP without water for cooling.

To prevent this or that catastrophe, the world must react preventively, Kyslytsia emphasized.