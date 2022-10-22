Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 10 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of settlements of Ternov, the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka in the Luhansk region and Lyman, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Novokalynove, Ozarianivka, Odradivka and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

Thus, the two hundred and forty-first day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not abandon attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces have repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Ternov settlements of the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka in the Luhansk region and Lyman, Ivangrad, Soledar, Novokalynove, Ozarianivka, Odradivka and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the day, the enemy carried out 5 missiles and 19 air strikes, carried out more than 94 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of about 20 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. These are, in particular, Kharkiv, Kupiansk; Bakhmut, Odradivka, Mariinka, Zelenopillia in the Donetsk region; Zaporizhzhia, as well as Novovoskresenske in the Kherson region.

For their crimes, the enemy used aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as "Shahed-136" attack UAVs.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The deployment of the joint regional grouping of the troops of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus continues. During the day, enemy aviation carried out training flights in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the available information, there have been rare cases of conflicts between the Russian and Belarusian military personnel against the background of nationality and the Russians' defiant attitude towards Belarusians.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, from the areas of Ukrainy, Mykolaivka, Krasny Khutir, and Hai in the Chernihiv region, as well as Pokrovka in the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hatishche, Hlyboke, Milove, Ohirtseve, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ternova, Strilecha, and Chuhunivka;

in the Kupiansk direction - from mortars and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Bohdanivka, Berestove, and Kyslivka;

in the Lyman direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Karmazynivka, Zarichne, Shyykivka, and Terny settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Andriyivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Ivanhrad, Rozdolivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka and Opytne settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. He carried out shelling in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Bilohiria, Zeleny Hai, and Mala Tokmachka.

In the South Buh region, more than 20 settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire. Among them are Novovoskresenske, Myrne, Davydiv Brid, and Novohredneve.

According to available information, a large part of the population left the city of Kherson. The Russian occupiers who remained in the city changed into civilian clothes and move into abandoned houses. The enemy is preparing Kherson for street battles.

As of October 21, the Russian occupiers are conducting measures to free the premises of the Kakhovka Hospital from patients and medical personnel.

In the city of Enerhodar, Russian soldiers are looting abandoned apartments and hotels where they lived.

Along with the search for weapons, the Russian military leadership does not stop trying to attract foreign mercenaries to the war in Ukraine. According to available information, in one of the countries of the Middle East, the recruitment of militants continues.

The level of dissatisfaction with the actions of the military leadership on the part of the civilian population of the Russian Federation is increasing. In particular, because of the mobilization that still continues in remote regions, despite the official announcement of its end.

On October 20 of this year, the Defense Forces fired at a repair base of the occupiers and enemy equipment in the area of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes during the past day. The defeat of three strongholds and ten areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and one Orlan-10 UAV in various directions.

Over the past day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 14 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse, the enemy's S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, enemy artillery at firing positions, and 5 more important targets.