Significant part of population left Kherson, enemy is preparing city for street battles, - General Staff

A significant part of the population left Kherson. The Russian occupiers who remained in the city changed into civilian clothes.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to the available information, a large part of the population has left the city of Kherson. The Russian occupiers who remained in the city are changing into civilian clothes and moved into abandoned apartments. The enemy is preparing Kherson for street battles," the message reads.

As of October 21, the Russian occupiers are conducting measures to free the premises of the Kakhovka Hospital from patients and medical personnel.

