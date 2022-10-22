Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 67,070 people, 1,341 UAVs, 2,579 tanks, 1,653 artillery systems, 5,266 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 22, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 67,070 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 22/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 67,070 (+320) people were liquidated

tanks ‒ 2579 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 5266 (+8) units,

artillery systems – 1,653 (+5) units,

RSZV – 373 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 189 (+0) units,

aircraft – 270 (+1) units,

helicopters – 243 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1341 (+16),

cruise missiles ‒ 329 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4021 (+15) units,

special equipment ‒ 148 (+1).

