ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7652 visitors online
News War
9 047 2

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 67,070 people, 1,341 UAVs, 2,579 tanks, 1,653 artillery systems, 5,266 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

танк,рф

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 22, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 67,070 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 22/10 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 67,070 (+320) people were liquidated
  • tanks ‒ 2579 (+6) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 5266 (+8) units,
  • artillery systems – 1,653 (+5) units,
  • RSZV – 373 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 189 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 270 (+1) units,
  • helicopters – 243 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1341 (+16),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 329 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4021 (+15) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 148 (+1).

Read more: In southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 17 Russians, three warehouses with ammunition, hit positions of air defense systems, - OC "South"

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 67,070 people, 1,341 UAVs, 2,579 tanks, 1,653 artillery systems, 5,266 armored vehicles 01

Author: 

Russian Army (8921) Armed Forces HQ (3999) elimination (4960) arms (858) losses (2010)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 