Morning air alert in Ukraine: explosions in Volyn, Rivne, Khmelnytsk regions. In Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi air defense systems are operating.

During the air alert, explosions were heard in various regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Explosions rang out in Rivne and Lutsk, both cities partially without electricity. The townspeople report columns of thick smoke.

Also, explosions during an air raid were heard in the Khmelnytsk region. After the attack on Khmelnytsk, the lights went out in the city, and the townspeople were called to stock up on water.

The work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces is reported in the Kyiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions.

Over the Chernivtsi region, a plane of the AFU shot down an enemy missile.

An air alert was announced across Ukraine around 08:00 a.m. It has been going on for over two hours.

