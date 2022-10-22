Russians launched two missile strikes at energy facility in Odesa region, three people were injured, - RMA (updated)

On Saturday morning, the enemy launched two missile strikes at the energy infrastructure facility of the Odesa region, as a result of which the light went out in several settlements of the Odesa region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Maksym Marchenko.

"In the morning, the enemy made two missile strikes on the object of the energy infrastructure of the region, as a result of which there is no electricity in several settlements of the Odesa district. Currently, communal services and the State Emergency Service are dealing with the elimination of the consequences of the strikes. Ukrenergo and DTEK are doing everything to restore power grids as soon as possible," he wrote.

The Odesa RMA added that three people were injured as a result of the impact. They are provided with medical assistance.