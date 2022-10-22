Electric substations were damaged as result of rocket attacks on energy facilities in Rivne region, - RMA

As a result of Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in the Rivne region, power substations were damaged, and currently, there is no power supply in part of the Rivne region.

this was reported in a video message on Facebook by the head of the RMA Vitalii Koval.

"This morning, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the Rivne region. The anti-aircraft defense was successful, but, unfortunately, some of the missiles hit the target. Currently, there is no power supply in part of the Rivne region. The emergency services, Ukrenergo, Oblenergo are working to eliminate the consequences. We will restore the power supply shortly ", - he said.

The head of the RMA noted that as a result of morning enemy rocket attacks on the objects of the region's energy infrastructure, power substations were damaged. There are no victims.

