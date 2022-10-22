Iran condemned UN’s call to investigate use of kamikaze drones in Ukraine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran strongly condemned the demand of Germany, France, and Great Britain to investigate Tehran’s supply of drones to Russia.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.
"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, seeking to protect its national interests and ensure the rights of the noble Iranian people, reserves the right to respond to any irresponsible actions. It will not hesitate to protect the interests of the Iranian people," the ministry spokesman said in a statement on October 22.
Also remind, that on October 21 Great Britain, France and Germany called on the UN to investigate allegations of Russia's use of drones of Iranian origin to attack Ukraine.
