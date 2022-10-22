Russians attacked Volyn with rockets for second time in morning, - RMA

The enemy repeatedly shelled the infrastructure of the Volyn region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Volyn RMA, Yurii Pohuliayko.

"A second flight over the energy infrastructure facility. Previously, there were no victims. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," - wrote the head of the RMA.

As noted, all relevant services are now working.

The department also requested Volyn residents not to publish or share photos and videos on social networks.

