Russians are draining water from Kakhovka Reservoir allegedly to reduce scale of damages in event of destruction of HPP dam

Russia has been draining water from the Kakhovka Reservoir for the third day.

This information is confirmed by ВВС sources, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, on the air of Russian propaganda channels, the "head" of the occupation administration of the Novokakhov district of the Kherson region, appointed by Russia, Volodymyr Leontiev, said that water is being discharged from the Kakhovka reservoir.

"The hydroelectric power plant continues to operate, although three units are out of order. It has not stopped working for a single day since February 24. In the last week, the discharge of water has been increased so that in the event of a negative development, the amount of water flowing downstream would be less." - Leontiev is quoted by the BBC.

The Ukrainian authorities said that the Russian army mined the dam and may blow it up to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - and blame Kyiv for the consequences. Russia claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing to destroy the dam.

If the dam is destroyed, the water from the Kakhovka Reservoir could flood a large area downstream of the Dnipro, including in Kherson and neighboring areas, the material says.

It will be recalled that the US officials informed the journalists that in the next six weeks, the Ukrainian military will have the opportunity to advance in Donbas and take back Kherson.

According to analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops in the Kherson region are beginning to remove equipment and machinery from the west bank of the Dnipro in anticipation of the upcoming offensive of the Ukrainian army. An operation is also being prepared to destroy the Kakhovka HPP dam, for which the Russian Federation intends to blame Ukraine.

The day before, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Federation foresees the rapid liberation of the Armed Forces of the right-bank part of the Kherson region and is preparing a series of terrorist attacks in this territory, in particular, the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir and units of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.

At the same time, the detonation of the dam was planned in advance - the main demining work was carried out in April. During the current week, the locks and pillars of the Kakhovka HPP were additionally mined. If these plans are implemented, dozens of Ukrainian settlements, including Kherson, will be hit by the elements. In this case, the scale of the ecological disaster will go far beyond the borders of Ukraine and affect the entire Black Sea region.