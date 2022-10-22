Next year EU will allocate 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine every month, - Leyen

In 2023, the European Union will provide Kyiv with monthly aid in the amount of one and a half billion euros, while Ukraine is forced to repel Russian military aggression.

This was stated in Brussels by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, following the results of the second day of the summit with the participation of the leaders of 27 EU countries, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

Although Ukraine has already received 19 billion euros from the European Union this year, von der Leyen, who spoke with a yellow-blue badge on her lapel, emphasized that it is very important for Ukraine to have a predictable and stable inflow of funds in the future.

According to Ukraine's own estimates, she emphasized, it needs 3-4 billion euros per month for basic needs. It is expected that the United States and various international organizations, primarily financial, will be able to provide the remaining funds.

In addition, Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is looking for opportunities to help Ukraine restore water, heat and electricity supplies. And the chairman of the summit, Charles Michel, the head of the Council of Europe, emphasized that the European Union plans to use Russian assets frozen due to sanctions to restore Ukraine.

But EU members showed much less unanimity on the issue of establishing a gas price ceiling, which has been discussed for a long time, but is still far from a decision.

In the course of lengthy discussions, EU leaders generally supported the European Commission's proposal to introduce an alternative price ceiling for liquefied natural gas and voluntary joint gas purchases, but this has not yet taken legal form - additional negotiations will continue in the coming weeks.

"Now we have a very good and large road map for continuing work on the issue of energy prices," Ursula von der Leyen said in this regard.

At the same time, the EU leaders did not name the exact date of the decision on gas price restrictions, it is only known that the energy ministers will return to this issue on Tuesday.

In addition to disagreements over the gas price ceiling, EU leaders also differed on how much the richest countries plan to spend to support their businesses and citizens in the energy crisis.

Less rich countries have complained that it could hit the competitiveness of the EU's single market.