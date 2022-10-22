Occupiers force residents of Kherson to immediately leave city and cross to left bank of Dnipro

The occupying authorities of Kherson call on the residents to leave the city immediately, allegedly because of the tense situation at the front, and cross over to the left bank of the Dnipro.

The occupying "administration of the Kherson region" posted this call on its Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"All peaceful residents of Kherson must leave the city immediately. Peaceful residents of Kherson and all divisions and ministries of the civil administration must cross over to the left bank of the Dnipro today," the message reads.

The occupiers explain the call by the tense situation at the front, the danger of shelling of the city and the "threat of terrorist attacks".

The so-called "administration" reports on the dispatch of river boats from Kherson to the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

The occupation "authorities" also ordered people to take documents, money, valuables and clothes with them.